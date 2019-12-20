CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.00

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.46. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 3,518 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

Get CUSHING RENAISS/COM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.