CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Market Cap Hits $2,959.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 59.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 59.3% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and IDEX. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $2,959.00 and $57.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00557241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008597 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Token Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

