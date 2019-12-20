CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi and Bithumb. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $2.73 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Binance, IDEX, BCEX, Koinex, Huobi, Cobinhood, IDCM, Zebpay, Bithumb, DragonEX, Bibox, CoinBene, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

