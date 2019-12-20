CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytoDyn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

CYDY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 9,052,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.43. CytoDyn has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

