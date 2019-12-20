D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last 90 days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Motco bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.