Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director Sells $283,390.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,000 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $283,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $288.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $192.83 and a twelve month high of $289.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.88 and a 200-day moving average of $246.37.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 51.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

