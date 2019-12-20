Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director Sells $283,390.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,000 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $283,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Daily Journal stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $288.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $192.83 and a twelve month high of $289.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.88 and a 200-day moving average of $246.37.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 51.83%.
Separately, BidaskClub cut Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
