Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $398.54 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Dash has a market cap of $398.54 million and approximately $243.16 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $43.23 or 0.00601198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bittrex, Liqui and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001336 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,219,174 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Mercatox, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Upbit, BitBay, Bit-Z, C-CEX, BTC Trade UA, Tux Exchange, Indodax, CEX.IO, Bittrex, Koineks, OKEx, Livecoin, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bittylicious, xBTCe, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, C2CX, YoBit, LBank, Coinroom, Bitbns, WazirX, Exrates, TradeOgre, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Huobi, Graviex, Tidex, Coinbe, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Trade By Trade, Kraken, LocalTrade, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, BitFlip, Kucoin, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, Binance, Exmo, Kuna, Negocie Coins, Cryptomate, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CoinEx, Iquant, C-Patex, COSS, HBUS, B2BX, HitBTC, Liqui, Bitsane, ACX, Bibox, Liquid, Coinhub, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, Bitfinex, WEX, BX Thailand and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

