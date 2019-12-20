DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Down 1% This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $6,014.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.56 or 0.06555470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

