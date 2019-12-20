Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd. operates as a power producer in the People’s Republic of China. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of power plants, sale of electricity and thermal power, and repair and maintenance of power equipment and power-related technical services. In addition, it engages in the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; wholesale and retail of chemical products; and maintenance of chemical power equipment, as well as in construction and mechanical subcontracting. The Company’s major service areas cover the North China Region, such as BTT area, Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia, etc, the Eastern Coastal Region, such as Zhejiang Province, Fujian Province and Guangdong Province, etc, as well as other provinces and regions such as Yunnan, Chongqing, Ningxia and Qinghai, etc. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DIPGY remained flat at $$3.79 during trading on Thursday. Datang Intl Power Generation has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas.

