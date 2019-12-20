Datawallet (DXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,320.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $392,156.00 and approximately $8,320.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

