Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.44, 122,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 92,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 968.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 451,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 409,303 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

