DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of DCCPF stock opened at $86.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.77. DCC has a 52 week low of $73.64 and a 52 week high of $90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

