Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 0.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,333. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

