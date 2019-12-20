Dether Hits Market Cap of $207,376.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a total market capitalization of $207,376.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

