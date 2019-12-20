Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RB. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,420 ($97.61) to GBX 7,150 ($94.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.79) to GBX 6,350 ($83.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,692.35 ($88.03).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,066 ($79.79) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,958.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,203.90.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.