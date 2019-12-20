Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RB. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,420 ($97.61) to GBX 7,150 ($94.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.79) to GBX 6,350 ($83.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,692.35 ($88.03).
Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,066 ($79.79) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,958.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,203.90.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
