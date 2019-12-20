Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 316.36 ($4.16).

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 330.40 ($4.35) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 312.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.55. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 327.10 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

