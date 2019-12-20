Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.26 ($43.33).

FRA:DWNI opened at €35.94 ($41.79) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

