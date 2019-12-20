Devro (LON:DVO) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of DVO stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 176.40 ($2.32). 147,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,464. Devro has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.80 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The company has a market cap of $290.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift bought 6,258 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,950.22 ($13,088.95). Also, insider Jackie Callaway bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,150 ($31,767.96).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

