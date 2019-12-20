DHX Media (TSE:DHX) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at TD Securities

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of DHX Media stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.50. 84,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82. The firm has a market cap of $256.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. DHX Media has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$3.03.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$112.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHX Media will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

