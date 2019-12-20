DHX Media (TSE:DHX) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at TD Securities

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of DHX Media stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.50. 84,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82. The firm has a market cap of $256.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. DHX Media has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$3.03.
About DHX Media
DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.