Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,570 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

DGE traded up GBX 34 ($0.45) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,190 ($41.96). The stock had a trading volume of 7,292,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,292.78. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders acquired 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

