Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Sells $2,069,600.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DRNA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.38. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,088,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

