Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Down 10.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) dropped 10.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.28, approximately 1,658,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 560,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Specifically, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $38,552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,199,826 shares of company stock valued at $122,084,579. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.38.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

