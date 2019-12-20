Digitalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $366,906.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 198.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $366,906.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 920.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,385,863 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

