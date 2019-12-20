DigixDAO Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $17.23 or 0.00239214 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, IDEX and Gate.io. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $34.46 million and approximately $249,083.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bitbns, Huobi, Gate.io, Bancor Network, AirSwap, HitBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, Livecoin, IDEX, BigONE, OKEx and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

