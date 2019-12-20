Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.32. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,102 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $95.45 million during the quarter.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

