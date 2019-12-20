DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director Sells $207,588.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DLHC opened at $4.02 on Friday. DLH Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. DLH had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DLHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DLH by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DLH by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

