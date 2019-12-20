DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $4.03. DLH shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 520 shares.

Specifically, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

