Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:DLPN remained flat at $$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 39,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,915. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 7.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

