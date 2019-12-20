Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Up 7.5%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.57, 281,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 435% from the average session volume of 52,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 7.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

