Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $333.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $333.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $293.46.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,993. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.28. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after buying an additional 318,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,331,000 after buying an additional 197,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.