Dropbox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 28,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the typical volume of 1,893 call options.

Shares of DBX opened at $18.16 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $58,380.00. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $166,909.99. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,795. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.