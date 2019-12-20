dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading Up 5.5%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) shares were up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 1,195,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 443,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The stock has a market cap of $175.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41.

dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.