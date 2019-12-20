Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $192.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 251.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6,924.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 210.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 536,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,259 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.