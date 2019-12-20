Egretia Market Cap Hits $6.20 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Egretia has a market cap of $6.20 million and $1.72 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, CoinEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.01179882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.