El Nino Ventures (CVE:ELN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

El Nino Ventures Inc. (CVE:ELN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

El Nino Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and a 100% interest in three gold projects located in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

