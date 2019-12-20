Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.52 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00021018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi and LBank. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $25.94 million and $1.80 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01222906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00120316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,238,857 coins and its circulating supply is 17,068,475 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.