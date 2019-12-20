Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.64. Electromed shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

ELMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

