Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)’s share price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.48, approximately 139,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 118,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELVT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 14,383 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $58,538.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,180. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.