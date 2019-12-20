Elrond Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Elrond has a market cap of $15.56 million and $3.13 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.01223453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120157 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,584,166,667 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

