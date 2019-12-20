Elysium (ELS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00556730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008745 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

