Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ESRT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,151. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

