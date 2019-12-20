Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

ENBL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 5,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,580. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from Enable Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

