Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDV. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$28.97 to C$29.11 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.43.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$23.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$28.98. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$352.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

