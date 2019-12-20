Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.10

Shares of Endesa SA (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.10 and traded as high as $27.15. Endesa shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 4,801 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Endesa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

