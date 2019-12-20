ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Cut to “Equal” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS XNGSY traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 131,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $46.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.88.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

