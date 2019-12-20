Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,792. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

