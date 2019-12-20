Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.57. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Equus Total Return from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 32.99, a quick ratio of 32.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a net margin of 589.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equus Total Return stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Equus Total Return worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

