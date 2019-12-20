Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.31.

TSE:ERO traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,341. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$9.45 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.34.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

