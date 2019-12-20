ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.36. ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 5,371 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

About ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers casuals, including body wear, swimwear, accessories, and shoes; sportswear; and lifestyle and home products, such as time wear, jewelry, eyewear, fragrances, socks and tights, and umbrellas, as well as products for mums under the Esprit and edc brand names for women, men, and kids.

