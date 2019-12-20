Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $58,749.00 and $146.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 97.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,726,571,297 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

